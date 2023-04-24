Family Members Rescue DoorDash Driver Who Was Allegedly Kidnapped And Sexually Assaulted While Making Deliveries

A Florida man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a DoorDash driver who was later rescued by her family, police say.

Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery following an April 18 assault against a DoorDash driver, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was making a delivery just after 11 p.m. when Killins allegedly approached her at gunpoint and forced her back into her car. The victim was on a call with her girlfriend at the time, who overheard the interaction and concluded a robbery was taking place, a separate press release from the Tampa Police Department states. The victim’s family then contacted police.

The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash delivery driver in Tampa is expected to face a judge on Monday for two separate crimes. https://t.co/ClYsNwRh1X — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) April 24, 2023

The suspect allegedly made the victim drive to the Belara Lakes apartment complex located approximately six miles away, where he then sexually battered her, according to the release. The victim was able to flee when her family, who had been tracking her location through her cell phone, arrived at the scene and rescued her from the car. Killins allegedly fired shots at the victim’s rescuers, striking one of them before fleeing the scene himself, the release states. (RELATED: Lyft Driver Charged For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Passenger)

Killins robbed a Hispanic female in her 40s after tossing her to the ground and punching her April 19, according to the press release. Law enforcement officials were later led to the Tampa Inn, where Killins was arrested April 21.

“This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in the press release. “My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit.”

Killins has been charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery and aggravated battery with a weapon for the April 18 incident and with robbery for the incident that occurred April 19, according to police.