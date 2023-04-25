Famous Songwriter Keith Gattis Dead At 52

Famous songwriter Keith Gattis died at the age of 52.

A source close to Gattis confirmed his death, but his cause of death remains unknown at this time, according to Rolling Stone. Gattis’ work was cut by the likes of George Strait and Kenny Chesney. He began his solo career in 1996 then emerged on the scene as a writer and producer after collaborating on songs with a number of country musicians. He was known and loved by many in the music industry.

Keith Gattis, Songwriter for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, Dead at 52: ‘An Incredible Talent’ https://t.co/o3cSgcmu6K — People (@people) April 25, 2023

Musicians Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell reacted to the news of their friend’s passing.

“Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on,” Crow said. “He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed.”

“So many people I care about are grieving the loss of Keith Gattis today. I didn’t know him well but I definitely respected him as a musician and songwriter, and it’s clear that he was a great friend. My heart breaks for all y’all,” Isbell wrote to social media.

A multi-talented and passionate musician, Gattis played the guitar while on tour, functioned as the the band leader and worked as a producer for Dwight Yoakam, according to Rolling Stone. He released his second studio album Big City Blues and wrote tracks for Strait and Chesney.

Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on. He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed.#keithgattis https://t.co/x4yJWxdDRm — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 24, 2023

He also wrote “El Cerrito Place” which was covered by Chesney in 2012 on his Welcome to the Fishbowl album. The record also featured “I’m a Small Town” written by Gattis, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: REPORT: Cause Of Death Revealed For Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis)

He also worked with Strait in 2015 on the album Cold Beer Conversation.

Gattis shared his career successes on social media, and on his personal website. He produced several albums for Pioneering Recording which included Randy Houser’s “Magnolia,” Waylon Payne’s “The Drifter” and Wade Bowen’s “Solid Ground.”