Couple Arrested After Allegedly Sending 3-Year-Old To School With Makeup Covering Black Eye

A Louisiana couple faced arrest Friday after allegedly punching their toddler in the face and sending the three-year-old boy to daycare with makeup covering his black eye.

Ray Matherne, Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, of Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, were arrested after staff at the boy’s school called police when the child showed up at school sporting a makeup product over his eye area, WAFB reported. (RELATED: Deputy Director At Juvenile Detention Facility Fired, Higher-Up Reassigned After Alleged Sexual Assault Of Child)

Authorities allege that Matherne struck the boy in the face, causing the black eye, and have accused Dorion of “grabbing” the toddler, producing “marks on the child’s neck and arm, two days prior,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Slapping, Kicking, Grabbing’: New Hampshire Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Numerous Disabled Students)

Matherne and Dorion were each charged with a single count of cruelty of a child, according a statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Matherne was released on Saturday morning on a $50,000 bond, while Doiron remains in custody with bail set at the same amount.