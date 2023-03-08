‘Slapping, Kicking, Grabbing’: New Hampshire Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Numerous Disabled Students

Police arrested a New Hampshire bus driver after she allegedly assaulted disabled students Feb. 17, authorities announced Tuesday.

Hudson police arrested 68-year-old Virene Poliquin on nine charges of simple assault in connection with alleged assaults across a triad of disabled pupils aged five to six years old, according to WCVB.

Right Now: @HudsonPolice announce charges against a former school bus driver, accused of assaulting multiple students with disabilities. Virene Poliquin, 68, faces charges including simple assault. #wmur pic.twitter.com/bhcMTCtscq — Tim Callery (@TimCalWMUR) March 7, 2023

Poliquin is accused of assaulting one of the students seven times, and the other two once. (RELATED: Video Shows Two Boys Viciously Beating 9-Year-Old Girl On Bus)

The now-former bus driver’s alleged offenses include “slapping, kicking [and] grabbing,” as well as “covering a mouth with a hand and pouring water on a victim,” Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said during a press conference.

“The victims in this case are among our most vulnerable. Poliquin’s actions are completely unacceptable, disturbing and without justification under the law,” Dionne continued.

One parent called local law enforcement Feb. 20, three days after Poliquin allegedly drenched a victim with water on the bus. (RELATED: MICHAEL BARONE: Public Employee Unions Control Our Schools And Government Agencies. Are They Even Constitutional?)