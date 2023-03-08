US

‘Slapping, Kicking, Grabbing’: New Hampshire Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Numerous Disabled Students

Seattle School Bus Delivers Lunches To Kids During Coronavirus Shutdown

Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

Police arrested a New Hampshire bus driver after she allegedly assaulted disabled students Feb. 17, authorities announced Tuesday.

Hudson police arrested 68-year-old Virene Poliquin on nine charges of simple assault in connection with alleged assaults across a triad of disabled pupils aged five to six years old, according to WCVB.

Poliquin is accused of assaulting one of the students seven times, and the other two once. (RELATED: Video Shows Two Boys Viciously Beating 9-Year-Old Girl On Bus)

The now-former bus driver’s alleged offenses include “slapping, kicking [and] grabbing,” as well as “covering a mouth with a hand and pouring water on a victim,” Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said during a press conference.

“The victims in this case are among our most vulnerable. Poliquin’s actions are completely unacceptable, disturbing and without justification under the law,” Dionne continued.

One parent called local law enforcement Feb. 20, three days after Poliquin allegedly drenched a victim with water on the bus. (RELATED: MICHAEL BARONE: Public Employee Unions Control Our Schools And Government Agencies. Are They Even Constitutional?)

Durham Bus Company, the parent company of the busses used by Hudson schools, fired Poliquin in light of her arrest and the alleged assaults. The woman had worked for the company since 2017, according to WCVB.
“When we learned from local authorities about the investigation, we fully cooperated and immediately suspended the driver from service. The driver was then terminated,” the transportation company told the outlet.
Poloquin was reportedly released on $500 cash bail and is due for arraignment April 6.