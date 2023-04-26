Los Angeles Rams Release Epic Draft Hype Video That Features Celebrities Such As Bryan Cranston And Cheech Marin

This is pretty cool.

The Los Angeles Rams might have finished the 2022 NFL season a dismal 5-12, and they might not have made a first-round pick since 2016, but that didn’t stop them from dropping an absolute epic draft hype video Tuesday.

But not only was it a video that will get anybody pumped up for the 2023 NFL Draft no matter who you’re a fan of, it also came along with some flash and dash in the form of top-notch celebrities, such as actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad.” On top of that, comedian and actor Cheech Marin is also featured, as well as music producer Diplo.

The clip also features several coaches and executives from the Rams, including head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and general manager Les Snead.

Back in the lab. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/UGriuNqYAF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2023

Just one of the perks of being a professional sports team in Los Angeles.

Not only do they get to come out with an absolutely epic hype video for the NFL Draft, but they get to do it with multiple — multiple — celebrities. And then the fact that they brought in Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad”?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m no Rams fan, but I find this video to be absolutely fantastic. (RELATED: Great White Shark Breaks Record For Highest Breach Ever Recorded With Beautiful Jump Out Of Ocean)

The fact that they had the two main characters from “Breaking Bad” (one of my all-time favorite shows) did it for me immediately, and then they hyped it up even more with the music and all of the other jazz?

I’m impressed. For a draft hype video, this was pretty awesome.