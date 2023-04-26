REPORT: Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Bryan Reynolds To First $100 Million Contract In Franchise History

Well, well, well … the Pittsburgh Pirates actually spent some money.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed on a contract extension with their star switch-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds, which is reportedly worth around eight years and $106.75 million. The deal will lock Reynolds in with the franchise until the 2030 season, according to the New York Post. The Bucs also have a team option on Reynolds for 2031.

The deal is monumental for the Pirates, with it being the first-ever $100 million contract in the history of the franchise. Before the extension was made with Reynolds, Pittsburgh was one of four teams in Major League Baseball who had never given a player a deal worth over the $100 million mark.

Remaining on the list are the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.

.@Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly agree on extension that runs through 2030 with a club option for 2031, per @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/Q0OmALiFQO — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2023

It’s funny … I wrote about the Bryan Reynolds saga back in January, when the Pittsburgh Pirates were trying to lowball him in order to get a deal done, and I killed the Bucs for that — they were being flat-out cheap.

Well, it looks like the Pirates got the message and are finally paying the man, which makes me happy to see as a fan of the city of Pittsburgh. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Makes Unbelievable Play You’ve Probably Never Seen Before In Your Life)

What were they going to do though? Lose yet another player to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers?

Maybe owner Bob Nutting wants a culture change?

FOR THE YINZERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/u1lZ1qmJ7G — city of steel sports (@cityofsteelspo1) August 3, 2022

Shoutout to the ‘Burgh. I’m happy to see a deal get done.