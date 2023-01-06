REPORT: Pittsburgh Pirates Offer Bryan Reynolds 6-Year, $75 Million Contract

That’s it?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly offered outfielder Bryan Reynolds a six-year, $75 million contract extension, according to the New York Post. This comes amid Reynolds requesting a trade, however, the Pirates released a statement that they would rather not go that route.

Currently on Reynolds’ contract, the Pirates still have him locked in for several years, and with Pittsburgh feeling like they’re close to being in World Series contention, they’ll be looking to cut a deal and keep him with, along with Ke’Bryan Hayes and O’Neil Cruz. A Reynolds trade would likely set the franchise back for at least two seasons. If a move were to happen, Pittsburgh could pull in top-level prospects, but the Pirates are at a point where they would rather retain him.

Pirates comment on Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade through a team spokesman: pic.twitter.com/1SaVjxBqKa — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 3, 2022

When players are out here getting paid $40, $50, $60 million dollars, the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to have to bring a lot more cake than that if they hope to lock him in for even more years. They already have him locked in now, and he’s miserable, why would he just extend the misery for $12.5 million per season and have to risk losing with the Pirates?

Nothing against the brand, but they suck, and they suck, because as you see, they’re cheap. The only cool thing about staying with Pittsburgh is, well, Pittsburgh. The city is about the only cool thing here, and even then, the ‘Burgh (a city I love) has its limits.

When it comes to the trade market, several teams are already interested in Reynolds’ services, including ball clubs such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers who you know will bring top-notch money his way when they can. (RELATED: REPORT: Rafael Devers Agrees To Nine-Figure Contract Extension With Red Sox)

So why would he sign for $12.5 million to live in Pittsburgh when he can sign for $40 million and live in Los Angeles?

He’s won’t.

Pittsburgh needs to get with that reality and bring a big bag, and promises of championship glory.

Then, then Bryan Reynolds might stay — emphasis on might.