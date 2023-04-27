CNN Host John King Gets Replaced By Ex-Wife Dana Bash

CNN anchor John King is stepping down from hosting “Inside Politics” and is passing the torch to his ex-wife, Dana Bash, the outlet announced Thursday.

King will begin his new role focusing on voters in battleground states ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to CNN. The anchor reportedly requested the new assignment and will be a central figure in the network’s election coverage.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said in a statement. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash said she is “thrilled” to replace her ex-husband on the network, the outlet reported.

“After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives,” Bash said. “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

Bash and King were married for four years before divorcing in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple shares a son, Jonah Frank King, born in 2011. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Gets New Primetime Gig Amid Major Changes At CNN)

King’s replacement is the latest in a slew of changes made within the network since Chris Licht took over as president in February 2022. Licht has changed several program assignments and attempted to incorporate more bipartisan coverage into CNN’s programs. Don Lemon on Monday announced his termination from the network after 17 years of employment.