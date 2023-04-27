Damian Lillard Causes Stir With Retweet About Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Portland

I’m cool with taking Giannis out of the East.

It hasn’t even been a full 24 hours since my Miami Heat shocked the world to upset the Milwaukee Bucks, but Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is already dreaming of seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo with him out West.

The point guard retweeted an image of him and Giannis beside each other, with both wearing Blazers jerseys. It wasn’t long before Lillard removed the retweet, but you know how Twitter is…

Evidence is forever:

Damian Lillard’s latest retweet 👀 How many games would Dame and Giannis win together? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V15mLJ1YpD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

I’d absolutely love to see this move for two reasons (and in this order).

1. As you guys know, I’m a Miami Heat fan, and both us and the Bucks are in the Eastern Conference, so it would be amazing to see a scenario where Giannis gets taken out of the East and my boys no longer have to deal with him year in and year out. Making our journey to the NBA Finals a little bit easier sounds good to me.

2. I like Damian Lillard, always have, and it’s been disappointing over the years to see him not competing for championships. Now, the Blazers are going to need more talent than just Lillard and Giannis to legitimately compete (especially in the West), but it would definitely get Lillard a lot closer. (RELATED: Miami Heat Eliminate Milwaukee Bucks From NBA Playoffs In Giant Series Upset)

Now, do I think it will happen?

Nope. Not a chance whatsoever.