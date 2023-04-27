Miami Heat Eliminate Milwaukee Bucks From NBA Playoffs In Giant Series Upset

LET’S GO HEAT! LET’S GO HEAT! LET’S GO HEAT!

In the closing seconds of the game Wednesday night between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra drew up a play in an attempt to tie Game 5 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round series. It involved the ball being in somebody else’s hands other than Jimmy “Buckets” Butler.

However, “Playoff Jimmy” had different ideas.

“He looked me dead in the eye,” said Spoelstra with a smile. “And he just said, ‘No. Let me be that guy.'”

After witnessing Butler being the main reason why Miami was on the brink of one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NBA Playoffs, Spoelstra decided to give him the ball, and it paid off in flying colors. Butler didn’t just deliver, he did it in spectacular fashion, hitting an absolutely incredible shot off of a beautiful pass from Gabe Vincent, which ended up tying the game with just 0.5 seconds on the clock.

JIMMY BUTLER SENDS GAME 5 TO OT 😱 HE’S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE. 📺: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/x9AGDSlxpC — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2023

Altogether, Butler had 42 points in the game, which led the Heat to an eventual 128-126 overtime win and them moving on to the conference semi-finals against the New York Knicks.

Coming into the postseason as the favorite to win the NBA championship for a second time in three years, the Bucks burned out of the playoffs in shocking fashion, losing in just five games to Miami.

This series of Buck Hunt ends in 5. #WINNING pic.twitter.com/0sV0NaZBsY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 27, 2023

Needless to say, what a beautiful time to be a Miami fan. (RELATED: Trae Young Hits Incredible Last-Second Shot To Save Atlanta Hawks’ Season)

