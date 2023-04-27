Four Democrats Refuse To Endorse Biden For 2024

Four high-profile Democratic lawmakers refused to endorse President Joe Biden for reelection amid questions about his age and low approval ratings.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who is up for reelection, refused to provide comment to Axios on Biden’s presidential campaign in the outlet’s Thursday report.

“I have no comments on any of this. I wish everybody the best whatever they want to do,” he said.

Manchin previously refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be Biden’s running mate in 2024, telling the Daily Caller, “I’m not talking about that, I’m sorry.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Democrats Offer Tepid Support For Kamala Harris Amid Critical Media Reports)

Two “Squad” members, Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri refused to provide an endorsement.

“He’s rolled out and I think he’s presented a strong case and we’ll see how the race goes on,” Ocasio-Cortez told Axios.

“Right now, my mind isn’t on that. I saw that he announced his re-election. But the problems I have in my district, that has taken precedence over everything at this point,” Bush said.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips also steered clear of supporting Biden.

“I’m impressed by the Biden presidency. … I just believe American democracy is made stronger by competition. Coronations are antithetical to democracy, and competition always results in the best possible candidate,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: Tim Ryan Doubles Down On Biden Not Running In 2024)

Phillips has expressed skepticism for a second Biden run in the past, calling for a “new generation” of leadership.

Biden responded to criticisms surrounding his age Wednesday amid polls showing a majority of Americans have concerns about the 80-year-old president.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden said. “But the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out is, they’re going to see a race, and they’re going to judge, whether or not I have it or don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I’d take a hard look at it as well, I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects, and I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time.”

Manchin, Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Phillips did not respond to inquiries from the Daily Caller.