Police Arrest California Man Who Allegedly Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped Woman In Broad Daylight

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau announced Wednesday that the primary suspect in an alleged kidnapping incident has been arrested.

The alleged kidnapping took place on Tuesday, according to a release from the department. A Hispanic male adult was said to have exited a silver car, approached the adult female victim who appeared to be running and attempting to hide from him. The suspect, armed with a handgun, allegedly pistol whipped her and forced her into the passenger side of his vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered, as was the suspect himself, who was charged with kidnapping and abduction, according to the press release. He was later identified as 32-year-old William Garcia by ABC7.

Footage of the alleged kidnapping incident was shared online by local news outlets, as well as video of Garcia’s arrest. Deputies surrounded a home with guns drawn, and multiple individuals were taken into custody, ABC7 noted.

“The victim was found unharmed and she is currently in the custody of the sheriff’s department, pending further questioning,” LASD Dept. Veronica Fantom told ABC7. It’s unclear whether Garcia and his victim knew each other, but LASD said it could have been related to a domestic dispute. (RELATED: Toddler’s Body Discovered In Dresser Drawer At Abandoned Home, Two People Arrested)

Those with information have been asked to contact the department.