Unlicensed Teen Driver Hits School Bus Head On, 4 Seriously Injured

An unlicensed 16-year-old driver is among four people seriously injured after the car they were driving slammed into a school bus head on Wednesday afternoon in New York state.

Sometime after 2 p.m., New Castle Police in New York responded to a “head-on motor vehicle accident” involving a 2016 Honda Accord and a school bus from the Yorktown Central School District, ABC News reported. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen driver lost control of the Honda Accord while rounding a turn on the rural and narrow winding road and slammed into the on-coming school bus, according to WABC. (RELATED: School Bus Crashes Head On Into Dump Truck, Sending 15 Kids To Hospital)

The incident forced road closures in the area as emergency responders worked to extinguish flames resulting from the accident and extract victims from the vehicles, according to Patch.

An unlicensed teenage driver plowed into a school bus on a suburban Westchester County road, leaving at least nine people injured in the head-on collision, according to policehttps://t.co/034WvpeYUJ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 27, 2023



The driver of the Honda Accord as well as three other additional passengers within the car were transported to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, ABC News reported. All occupants of the school bus were also transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet stated. The medical center confirmed to WABC news they were treating a total of nine people as a result of the crash.

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that the four students in the Honda Accord attended Fox Lane High School. “Our district’s crisis team has been mobilized and we are working to support the FLHS and BCSD community through this difficult time,” Glass said in a statement, according to The Examiner News.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with law enforcement officials in their investigation into the crash, according to ABC News.