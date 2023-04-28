Brawl Breaks Out In Real Madrid-Partizan Game, Former NBA Star Dante Exum Gets Body Slammed Like It’s WrestleMania

We have outright pure fireworks in this one!

Recently in the EuroLeague, Real Madrid squared off against Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, with the former losing the second straight game against the latter. Irritated with the results, multiple players from the Spanish club sparked up a massive brawl with the visiting team.

With less than two minutes to go in the game, Real Madrid‘s Serio LIull fouled Partizan’s Kevin Punter, but it wasn’t just any ordinary foul, it was violent. And as a result, this forced Punter to defend himself, squaring off against LIull. Shortly after, the fight then exploded into a full-out brawl.

Escalating things even further, Real‘s Guerschon Yabusele (who also played in the NBA) lifted up former league star and Partizan’s Dante Exum, and absolutely body slammed him on the court. While that was going on, you also had Lessort pushing down Dzanan Musa.

Here’s the unbelievably wild scene:

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players 😱 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

Here’s a closer look at that body slam on Exum:

Guerschon Yabusele slamming down Dante Exum 😳 pic.twitter.com/iEvAtsGZgk — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

When the brawl broke out, Partizan was up by a distant 95-80 score, but the game was unable to finish because of referees calling the game — with their reasoning being both sides would have lost too many players to being ejected (and coaching staff at that). Fair enough. (RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers Launching G-League Team, Leaving Phoenix Suns As Only Remaining NBA Franchise Without One)

In total, 21 players were kicked out of the game.

2⃣1⃣ players earned disqualifying fouls in the aftermath of the brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan players 🤯 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/EOtEcJYISe — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

Insanity, so much insanity.