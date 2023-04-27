Portland Trail Blazers Launching G-League Team, Leaving Phoenix Suns As Only Remaining NBA Franchise Without One

Better late than never, I guess.

The Portland Trail Blazers are planning to launch a G-League team for next season, according to an announcement from the team Wednesday. The Blazers plan on having the franchise based in Portland as well, with home games taking place at the University of Portland.

With the move, the Phoenix Suns are now the only team left in the NBA that doesn’t have a minor league franchise. They once had the Northern Arizona Suns but ultimately sold them to the Detroit Pistons in 2020.

The Trail Blazers will announce the team name, front office, coaching staff and more at a later date. Portland had previously outsourced players to nearby G-League teams, including the Ontario Clippers and Stockton Kings.

It’s about time. Now the Phoenix Suns need to get a move on.

I honestly don’t understand, with how competitive the NBA is today, how a franchise wouldn’t have a minor league team. I mean, it’s 2023. Sports are always looking for some kind of advantage and leverage, whether it’s through development, technology, whatever it may be.

And to find out (because I honestly didn’t know) that the Blazers and Suns didn’t G-League teams? (RELATED: Damian Lillard Causes Stir With Retweet About Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Portland)

It explains a little bit of why the Blazers haven’t won a championship since 1977, and why Phoenix has never won a title at all (never mind them having Kevin Durant now, that was a Yankees-type purchase). It’s just poor management.

Development is key to winning, and they definitely haven’t done much of that.