Ex-Girlfriend Of Jonathan Majors Granted Full Restraining Order Against Him: REPORT

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend reportedly won a full temporary restraining order against the “Marvel” star following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The order of protection was granted with the defense counsel’s consent, Page Six reported, citing the press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said the restraining order is “standard” in such cases, and the actor has maintained his innocence in the matter so far. Majors agreed to the restraining order because he “wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him,” the outlet reported, citing Chaudhry.

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Chaudhry said, according to Page Six.

A board-certified emergency medicine doctor and trauma specialist examined photos of the alleged victim’s injuries and was able to surmise “without hesitation” that the marks “did not come from” the actor, the outlet reported.

“It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case,” Chaudhry continued, according to Page Six.

Chaudhry submitted surveillance video to the New York County Criminal Court that allegedly shows Majors’ ex-girlfriend partying at a New York City hotspot, looking “perfectly fine and completely uninjured” at the time she claimed she was victimized by Majors, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Chaudhry said Majors was “hiding in a hotel” and capturing pictures of the injuries he had allegedly sustained.

The “Devotion” actor was arrested March 25 following allegations he had attacked and choked his ex-girlfriend, Page Six reported. He was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment. (RELATED: REPORT: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Denies Abuse Allegations As More Alleged Victims Come Forward)

Majors has since submitted a series of texts he reportedly believes will clear his name, one of which purportedly shows his ex-girlfriend saying the alleged strangulation “did not occur.”

Majors has been dropped by his talent management firm, Entertainment 360, as well as P.R. firm the Lede Company, according to the outlet.

Chaudhry said she and her client look “forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”