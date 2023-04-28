‘His Staff Overprotects Him’: Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Blasts Biden Staffers Over Lack Of Press Conferences

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California criticized Biden administration staffers Friday, saying they should allow Biden to do more press conferences.

“I am a person of democracy. I think he is actually really good. I think his staff overprotects him,” Khanna told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom.” “I think, put him out there in a press conference. Who cares if someone makes a gaffe? Every person makes a gaffe in conversation.” (RELATED: Fox News Host Rips LA Times Reporter For Giving White House ‘Heads Up’ On Question Before Press Conference)

The Democratic National Committee announced it would not hold debates during the 2024 presidential primaries, drawing criticism from Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom are challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to Fox News.

Biden was photographed Wednesday holding what appeared to be a “cheat sheet” that had a photograph of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian and a question similar to one she asked during Biden’s press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Biden has had a total of 23 press conferences, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California-Santa Barbara. By comparison, former President Donald Trump had 21 press conferences in 2017 alone, his first year in office.

“Let’s see the authentic President Biden. He is an empathetic person, and I think the more he is out there, the better,” Khanna said. “Do the press conferences. Do the debates. I debate people in Congress even though they don’t have sometimes much of a chance. That’s American democracy.”

The White House did not immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

