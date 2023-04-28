REPORT: James Harden Appears To Smack Man During Heated Argument At Las Vegas Casino

It’s the Philly way, I guess.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar two-guard James Harden has been off for a few days after Philly swept the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference 1st Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, so my man took the opportunity to spend some time in Las Vegas — the problem is: things have now gotten dicey.

The Boston Celtics finally finished their series against the Atlanta Hawks, ending things Thursday in six games (4-2). and that’s who the Sixers are now tasked with in the conference semifinals. However, you can be sure that James Harden will be asked some questions before the first game Monday, and on top of that, he’s sure to get it from fans in Beantown with it being a road contest.

James Harden was reportedly caught on video arguing with someone who was in his entourage while located outside of a Las Vegas casino earlier this week, according to footage obtained by TMZ Sports. Harden was seen chirping at the individual before eventually smacking him in the face.

Now before I get into my take, I just want to make it clear that this is reportedly James Harden and allegedly James Harden. Reportedly, reportedly, reportedly, allegedly, allegedly, allegedly, I just want to make sure we’re good on that.

With that being said … what on earth are you doing, James?! (RELATED: REPORT: Toronto Raptors Eyeing High-Profile Candidates Becky Hammon, Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coaching Position)

Look, I get that sometimes the rich and famous have to take care of their business, and they sometimes have to be a little bit tough on their employees, but do you have to do it publicly where it’s going to become a scandal in the middle of the NBA Playoffs?

What a terrible look.