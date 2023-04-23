Nine Teens Shot At After-Prom Party In Texas

Nine teens were shot early Sunday at an after-prom party in Texas.

The teens affected, which range in the ages 15-19, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital and some were taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, according to ABC News.

Jasper County police were called to a home 3 miles north of Jasper, TX over shots reported at a party. When they arrived on the scene, officers reportedly learned that the victims were teenagers, according to 12News. There were around 250 teenagers from nearby high schools reportedly in attendance at the party. (RELATED: At Least 19 Students, Two Teachers Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School)

In response, Jasper High School will have a heightened security presence next week, according to a statement released by Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold. “There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance.”

“We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town,” the Jasper School District said in a statement according to ABC News, “Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice. There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance.”