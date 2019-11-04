Man Goes Ballistic At A Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwiches In Crazy Viral Video

One man has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s not for a good reason.

In a video posted on Twitter by @hollyandroo, a man is losing his mind at the register of a Popeyes because his chicken sandwiches are taking too long.

@hollyandroo pointed out that the man's child was standing right next to him during the insane altercation. Watch the wild video below.

The madness begins lol Popeyes in Harlem 125th and Lexington pic.twitter.com/3AbjEOxhFZ — LIGHTskin Charles (@hollyandroo) November 3, 2019

He was blacking on them for taking too long to make his 10 sandwiches he ordered as if they didn’t have 99 other’s to make lol — LIGHTskin Charles (@hollyandroo) November 3, 2019

Saddest part is that’s his daughter standing right by him seeing her father acting like that over a wait on a popular chicken sandwiches. It’s funny but not funny — LIGHTskin Charles (@hollyandroo) November 3, 2019

Listen up, folks. Things have gone seriously wrong in your life if you ever find yourself inside a Popeyes screaming about chicken sandwiches taking too long to be served.

For example, I love Culver's. I eat Culver's all the time. It's great, it's delicious and the food is incredible. However, I would never yell at the cashier because my butter burger was taking too long.

Call me crazy, but I don't think yelling inside of a restaurant is ever acceptable.

There are customers everywhere, and this dude is behaving like his car just got stolen from him. It’s a chicken sandwich, my man. Relax. It’s not a big deal at all.

The people working at Popeyes are probably overwhelmed and they have a lot of food to make. They don’t need some unhinged clown screaming in their face.

Disgraceful. It’s simply disgraceful.

Be better, folks. Be much better.