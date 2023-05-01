Emily Blunt Says She Likes It ‘Edgy And Nasty’ On The Red Carpet

Emily Blunt joined Michael Kors on the Met Gala red carpet, and shared that she and designer Karl Lagerfeld had something in common — they both like fashion “a little edgy and a little nasty.”

Kors spoke about his pal Lagerfeld and the many memories they shared with one another over the course of their friendship. “Karl loved romantic but he also loved something a little edgy and nasty,” he said. Blunt interjected excitedly and shouted, “like me!”

Kors shared a few more memories of the famous fashion designer. He said Lagerfeld always admired his tan and used to ask, “you’re always so tanned, why are you always so tanned?”

“I said the minute I have a day off, I run to the sun,” Kors said. He reminisced and quoted Lagerfeld’s response. “He looked at me and said ‘obviously I don’t,'” and then let out a hearty laugh. Kors then credited Lagerfeld’s devotion to the world of fashion. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman Stuns In Archival Chanel Dress From 2004)

“Whenever I have a day that I think I have too much to do, I think of Karl who was this machine of creativity and energy,” Kors said.

Kors wore a snappy outfit while Blunt walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing narrow, cigarette trousers and a black tulle pussy bow at the top of her Lagerfeld inspired white lace shirt.