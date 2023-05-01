Gisele Bündchen Walked The Streets Of Paris Barefoot For Chanel

Gisele Bündchen walked the Met Gala red carpet solo post-divorce from Tom Brady, and told LaLa Anthony about an incredible experience she shared with Karl Lagerfeld.

This year’s Met Gala is centered around the late fashion designer’s legacy, and Bündchen described Lagerfeld as a dear friend. “We were very close,” she said on the red carpet. The world-famous supermodel dove into a story about one of her most epic experiences with the designer, and revealed she walked the streets of Paris barefoot during a Chanel photoshoot.

Gisele Bündchen is an actual angel at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/2q1al7fYpz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

“I was no shoes, barefoot for Chanel in Paris,” Bündchen said as she recalled the memory. “This dress is vintage Chanel. I wore this dress, I think in 2006 or 2007, in an editorial with him,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said on the red carpet during Vogue’s viewing party.

“I wore the same dress, this is the one,” she said as she explained how she made her dress choice for the evening. (RELATED: The Met Gala Creates A Moral Divide Before It Even Begins)

Gisele Bündchen looks like an angel at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/YD1fBY3ngO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

The supermodel stunned in the column gown that was perfectly accented with a dramatic feather cape.

“He was a lovely man, so I’m happy to be here to honor him,” she said to Vogue.