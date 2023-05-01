‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Explains Why She Bailed On Fan Event

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly clarified Sunday why she was notably absent from a 2023 panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

Reilly recently posted a selfie with “Succession” star Brian Cox on Instagram.

“Question: why didn’t you show up at Paley Fest?” one fan asked on the post. Reilly said that she was filming back in the U.K. at the time and had let the organizers know in January that she was unable to attend.

“I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendee as it is unfair to our fans,” she continued, posting “Xx,” a British colloquialism for “kisses” that is commonly used in text-speak. Apparently, Reilly’s response did not line up with what one other user claimed she had experienced.

“Very interesting. I just spoke to Paleys 2 days ago, and they said they were blindsided at the very last minute. I had paid $1000 for a membership so that I could join the cast at the reception afterwards. Luckily, I was able to get a refund. Thank you for responding to this post and explaining your side,” the user wrote. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ And ‘Succession’ Stars Team Up For New Movie)

Fans were quick to jump to Reilly’s defense, stating that the event organizers probably kept her name on the advertising because they wanted people to come, support and spend money to attend. Representatives for the Paley Center and PaleyFest did not immediately return calls for comment to clarify exactly what happened.