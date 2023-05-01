News Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Collapses On Red Carpet Following White House Correspondents’ Dinner

MSNBC news anchor Stephanie Ruhle collapsed while on the red carpet at an after party following the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday, according to video of the incident.

Ruhle was walking in close proximity to fellow anchor Symone Sanders-Townsend. She had stopped to pose for a photograph when she suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. Her entire body went down and her head and back completely flattened on the carpet. Her arms sprawled above her head as gasps could be heard from the crowd, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

She lay flat on the carpet for just a few seconds before quickly rebounding and springing back to her feet again. This all transpired much to the dismay of onlookers, who seemed genuinely concerned for her well-being. Ruhle was attending an after party at the French Ambassador’s residence in D.C., which took place following the White House Correspondent’s Dinner. It was reported that people were dancing and having a great time while enjoying the networking opportunity.

It was reported that Ruhle fell at roughly 1 a.m., according to TMZ. (RELATED: Runway Model Falls Multiple Times Thanks To Her High Heels At New York Fashion Week)

There have been no reports explaining the causes of Ruhle’s tumble, but she was assisted back to her feet by her pals and seemed relatively unscathed after the ordeal.