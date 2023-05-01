Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player Gets Shot In Chest During Game Against Houston-Victoria

This is pure insanity!

A Texas A&M-Texarkana college baseball player was shot Saturday in the middle of a home game in Texarkana, Texas, while he was sitting in the bullpen.

The game, which saw the Eagles square off against Houston-Victoria, stopped in the fifth inning after an 18-year-old player was shot in the chest by what police referred to as a stray bullet.

The player was immediately sent to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The gun shot seemingly came from a neighborhood located close to the ballpark, according to Texarkana Police Department spokesperson Shawn Vaughn. One person who attended the game said that the public announcer was yelling over the loudspeaker, “Shots fired! Shots fired!,” according to a report from Texarkana Gazette.

After the incident, the game was called off, with Texas A&M-Texarkana announcing that its softball team would not be playing a road doubleheader scheduled at LSU Alexandria.

The university then issued a statement, saying that the wounded player was in stable condition.

Wow, talk about a scary incident.

Imagine going to a college baseball game on a relaxing Sunday, just trying to enjoy your last day off before you have to go back to work the next day, and then all of a sudden outright chaos breaks out with somebody getting shot and "shots fired!" being screamed over the PA system.

Absolutely terrifying.