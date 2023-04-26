Fernando Tatis Jr. Hilariously Dances To Chicago Cubs Fans Chanting That He’s On Steroids

No matter how you feel about Fernando Tatis Jr., you have to admit that this is hilarious.

In the world of professional wrestling, you have two terms to describe characters. You have the babyface (the good guy) and you have the heel (the bad guy), and one of the classic things that a heel can do is embrace being a villain. And that’s exactly what happened with Fernando Tatis Jr.

If you don’t remember, the San Diego Padres right fielder was close to ending a rehab assignment last season while recovering from a broken wrist. Instead, he ended up getting suspended for the entire campaign after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance. Tatis Jr. said he “inadvertently” took medication that included the substance while treating himself for ringworm.

Well, the Padres and Chicago Cubs squared off Tuesday night, with Tatis Jr. playing right field at a chilly Wrigley Field fresh off his 80-game suspension (which officially ended last week). In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cubs fanbase made it very clear that they were well aware of his case and started chanting “he’s on steroids” at him. (RELATED: REPORT: Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Bryan Reynolds To First $100 Million Contract In Franchise History)

But instead of getting mad about it, Tatis Jr. seemed to enjoy the taunt, breaking out a few dance moves and to have some fun with the crowd — classic heel move.

I like Fernando Tatis Jr. so much more after this.