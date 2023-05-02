Dash Cam Footage Shows 17-Year-Old Driver Crash Into Police Officer, Cruiser After Losing Control Of Car

Dash camera footage caught a BMW, reportedly helmed by a 17-year-old driver, spinning out of control and hitting a police officer on Monday, according to Fox 5.

The Fairfax County officer, who was out of his police car and administering a traffic stop, noticed the vehicle speeding in his direction and ran to avoid the collision. The black 2018 BMW M3 hit a gray sedan, smashing it into the roadside barrier, Fox 5 reported. The BMW then spun and hit the officer’s legs and his police car. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Car Crash And Flip Perfectly Into A Car Wash)

The officer then popped back up and got on his radio to report the event.

“My cruiser was hit. Driver was hit. I’m trying to check on injuries,” the officer said.

The officer and driver of the gray sedan both escaped with minor injuries. The BMW driver and two passengers also sustained minor injuries, the outlet noted.

🚨#WATCH: Heart-Stopping Dash-Cam Footage Captured a 17 year old driving over 120mph loses control, nearly killing a officer

⁰📌#Fairfax | #Virginia⁰⁰Watch as Heart-stopping police dash-camera footage shows when a 17 year old Teen driving BMW M3 going over 120mph in the… pic.twitter.com/s6Y5Ki5qKS — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 2, 2023

The 17-year-old driver was charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving. The driver was traveling at a speed “well over 120 mph,” according to Fairfax County Chief Kevin Davis, NBC 4 Washington reported. The teenage driver has not been publicly identified.

“It was going way too fast. It was a rocket and then it became a missile,” Davis said.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant,” Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement, according to 7 News.