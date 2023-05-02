REPORT: Nick Kyrgios’ Tesla Allegedly Stolen From Mom At Gunpoint, Tennis Star Used App To Track Down Car

What an insane story!

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ Tesla was allegedly stolen from his mother at gunpoint Monday morning, after which Kyrgios helped police track down the car by using a phone app, according to court documents reported on by the Canberra Times and Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

At around 8:30 a.m., a masked man dressed in all black who described himself as “Chris” knocked on the front door of Kygrios’ Canberra home while Kygrios was inside the residence. When Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila, answered the door, the man pointed a long-barreled firearm at her.

The suspect then allegedly demanded that Norlaila hand over the keys to the tennis star’s green Tesla, which was parked on the house’s driveway. After taking the keys, the man then allegedly forced Norlaila outside at gunpoint, demanding that she show him how to work the Tesla, according to police.

Both Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, called police after the incident.

The tennis star then used the Tesla smartphone app on his phone to track down the car and provide updated information to police. Kyrgios also limited the car’s speed to 80 kilometers per hour.

About 16 minutes later, the police found the Tesla, reporting that they approached the vehicle on a suburban street with guns drawn and that the suspect then sped off.

Police were forced to chase the vehicle through Canberra, sometimes going onto the wrong side of the road and reaching speeds of 90km/h in 50km/h speed zones.

Officers eventually broke off the chase due to safety concerns when they arrived to a school zone. (RELATED: REPORT: Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dead At 29 After Being Hit By Bus)

During the pursuit, Kyrgios continued to track the Tesla.

When the app showed the vehicle had stopped in inner-north suburb Ainslie, police cordoned off the street, with a specialist tactical response team pulling in front of the Tesla to block a potential escape.

Police say that the alleged car thief resisted arrest and was tasered in response. He was sent to a hospital, and then to a police station after receiving treatment. The alleged thief has been slapped with charges of aggravated robbery, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended and resisting a public official.

