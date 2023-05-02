Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo Grabs Beer From Concession Stand After Scoring Four Goals Like A Total Boss

Joel Pohjanpalo is such a boss for this!

As we all know, there is an extraordinary difference between the life of a professional athlete and us regular working-class folks. There is, however, one common interest the two sides have: ending a day of the grind with a nice cold beer.

For us regular folks, we wait until we leave work and get home (or to a bar) before we enjoy a nice glass of freedom. The athletes typically wait until the game is over and they’ve returned to the locker room.

But one soccer player decided to go a completely different route, drinking a beer before the game was over — and did so in elite fashion.

Venezia and Modena squared off Monday, with the former dominating 5-0, but stealing the headline was absolutely Joel Pohjanpalo, who scored four of the five Venezia goals. And after scoring his four goals and being subbed out, Pohjanpalo decided to cap off his day with a cold beer. He even ordered it from the concession stand. Oh, and while sipping his beer on the sidelines, he was just chillin’ shirtless. (RELATED: J.J. And Kealia Watt Become Minority Owners Of English Premier League Club Burnley)

Just check out this glory:

Pohjanpalo and his beers have to be the love story of the season 😅 The Finnish striker scored four goals yesterday, and celebrated with a cheeky pint🍻pic.twitter.com/2RmTIFe6Yx — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 2, 2023

You have to respect the boss move here.