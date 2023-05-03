US

Scientist Roasted For Proposing All-Female Mission To Mars

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gage Klipper Contributor
A science reporter argued in a Big Think article published Monday that the first crewed mission to Mars should be all-female.

Journalist Ross Pomeroy, an editor at RealClearScience, claimed his proposal had nothing to do with fairness, but was about “using every possible advantage.” Women, Pomeroy claimed, have the advantage of being “better suited to long-duration space travel than men” and would “likely require significantly fewer resources.”

According to its mission statement, Big Think aims to “introduce you to the brightest minds and boldest ideas of our time, inviting viewers to explore new ways to work, live, and understand our ever-changing world.” The article was published in the site’s “Hard Science” section.

As the piece spread on Twitter, multiple users mocked the scientific rigor of the piece.

