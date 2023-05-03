New York Jets Pulling Out All The Stops For Aaron Rodgers As They Reportedly Sign His Former Teammate Randall Cobb

As a Dolphins fan, I just wanna say … screw the Jets.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and the New York Jets are expected to agree on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Cobb is a former teammate of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The two (who are also close friends) played together for 10 seasons on the Packers. After a loss to the Detroit Lions ended their 2022 campaign, Rodgers and Cobb famously walked off the field together. It happened to be their last game at Lambeau Field.

Cobb is now the second former Green Bay receiver to reunite with Rodgers in New York. The first receiver was Allen Lazard, whom the Jets signed to a four-year deal earlier in the offseason.

Back in March, while Rodgers and the Jets were still having conversations, both Cobb and Lazard were featured on Rodgers’ free agent wish list.

Officially traded to the Jets last week, Rodgers said back in January on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he wants on his team “the Randall Cobbs of the world — if he wants to keep playing — in my locker room. Guys you can win it with.”

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

I hate to admit this as a Miami Dolphins fan, but New York’s receiving corps was already loaded with Lazard, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Mecole Hardman and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, so things just get even more flashy with the signing of Cobb.

