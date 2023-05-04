Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Breaks Her Silence On Their Daughter’s Death

Jordanna Barrett, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett, broke her silence on the death of their daughter Arrayah in a social media message Wednesday.

Two-year-old Arrayah was found in the family pool Sunday, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. “Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” Jordanna wrote in her message. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry.”

Jordanna’s heartfelt post continued with some words meant especially for her little girl.

“Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada.”

“We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close,” she continued. “I would do absolutely anything.”

The emotional message continued. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence, Addresses Fans From The Hospital)

“There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always,” Jordanna wrote.

She included a link to Arrayah’s obituary, which is dedicated to capturing her spirit and sharing fond memories of the little girl.

The tribute described the Arrayah as being “so incredibly smart.” It also highlighted her love of music, singing and humming, as well as her joyful spirit: “She smiled from the minute she woke; to the second she went to sleep.”

Arrayah’s spirit was bright — and her funeral will be, too.

“A private funeral service will be held this Friday, May 5. In lieu of donations, the Barrett family is requesting all in attendance to honor Arrayah’s memory by wearing bright colors on Friday,” the obituary concluded.