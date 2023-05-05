Former New York Mets Superstar Matt Harvey Announces Retirement From Baseball

It was a pleasure to see you pitch, Mr. Harvey.

Matt Harvey, who rode the wave of his “Dark Knight” moniker to superstardom as pitcher with the New York Mets, announced his retirement Friday from the game of baseball.

In an Instagram post that accompanied an April 2013 photo of him with the Mets, Harvey addressed his decision to retire. “[I] pitched to win. To fire up my team and more importantly, to fire up the fans in a city that I’ve always loved,” he wrote.

“With all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times,” wrote Harvey — “The realization that those amazingly powerful moments that make me thrive as a pitcher and help my teammates and city win are no longer possible.”

“Believe me I wish I could have done more and brought more of those amazing moments back to life. I have to say this is my time to say thank you, and goodbye.”

Matt Harvey retires with a career record of 50-66, a 4.42 ERA and 687 strikeouts.

Despite being an Atlanta Braves fan, I always liked Matt Harvey during his playing days with the New York Mets. I don’t really know why, he just always seemed cool to me, and was a fantastic pitcher and fun to watch. (RELATED: Baseball Dad In Florida Gets Slammed With Felony After Allegedly Straight Up Knocking Out Military Veteran Umpire)

Enjoy retirement, Matt. You deserve it.