Majority Of Americans Support Requiring Trans People To Compete On Teams Consistent With Birth Sex, Poll Finds

A majority of Americans support requiring transgender people to compete in sports categories consistent with their birth sex, according to a poll by The Washington Post.

A clear majority of Americans believe that athletic participation for transgender women, who are biological men, should not include in women’s sports, according to the poll. When asked, “Do you think trans women and girls should or should not be able to compete” with women and girls, over 60% say they should not. (RELATED: Michigan Public School Appears To Hide ‘Gender Support Plans’ From Students’ Parents)

Sixty-two percent of respondents state that transgender women should not be allowed in girls’ youth sports. Sixty-six percent state they should not be allowed on girls’ high school sports teams and 65% said they should not be allowed on professional women’s teams.

Notice how they spin the headline calling them “anti-trans” Headline should be: Poll Shows Most Americans Still Realize Gender Is A Biological Fact https://t.co/cCO8lhs2lq — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 5, 2023

The poll also found that a majority of respondents were opposed to the medicalization of gender dysphoric youth. When asked if they were supportive of transgender-identifying youth between the ages of 10 and 14 having access to puberty blocking drugs, 68% said they were opposed. For teenagers aged 15-17, 58% of respondents claimed they were opposed to hormonal treatments.

The poll also shows that a majority of respondents believe it’s “inappropriate” for teachers to discuss gender identity and trans issues in school. Seventy-seven percent of respondents stated that it would be “inappropriate” in grades K-3. Seventy percent said it would be “inappropriate” in grades four through five. Fifty-two percent of respondents said the same for grades six through eight. However, when students enter grades nine through 12, 64% of respondents stated that transgender issues are “appropriate” for teachers to discuss.

The Washington Post-KFF poll was conducted on Nov. 10 through Dec. 1 among 1,338 U.S. adults, including 515 transgender-identifying adults.