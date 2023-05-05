Former NHL Star Petr Klima Dead At 58

Former NHL star forward Petr Klima died at the age of 58, according to a Thursday statement from the NHL Public Relations account on Twitter.

“The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons,” the statement reads. “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.”

Klima’s cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Klima’s incredible career in the NHL was marked by his game-winning goal for the Oilers in the historic Game 1 Stanley Cup Finals in 1990, considered by many to be one of the most iconic goals in franchise history. Klima’s career-defining goal came in the third overtime of the game, when he managed to get the puck past Bruins’ Andy Moog. That was the last time the Oilers won the Stanley Cup.

Klima also played for the Detroit Red Wings, the Los Angeles Kings, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The Red Wings organization offers its heartfelt condolences to the Klima family during this difficult time,” the franchise said in a statement cited by TMZ. (RELATED: Hockey Legend Bobby Hull Dead At 84)

Klima is survived by his twin sons, Kelly and Kevin, both of whom followed in their famous father’s footsteps and also pursued careers as professional hockey players, the outlet reported.