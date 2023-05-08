Editorial

Chicago White Sox Score 11+ Runs In One Inning For The First Time In An Incredible 71 Years

The Chicago White Sox pulled off something that they haven't done as a franchise since June 10, 1952 — an incredible 71 years. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @MLB]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Al Capone would be proud.

Taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game road series over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox were absolutely lights out at the plate in the Sunday finale.

In the first inning, Cincinnati struck first with a 1-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as Chicago completely blasted the Reds with a whopping 11-run second inning.

Starting the mega-scoring off for the Sox was infielder Hanser Alberto, who blasted a two-run home run, and from there, Chi-Town never looked back as they racked up another nine runs in the inning. Closing out things for the White Sox was first baseman Gavin Sheets, who hit a three-run knock to give his team the dominant 11-2 advantage over Cincy.

The 11 runs that Chicago put on the board are tied for the third-most in a single inning in White Sox franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays’ Zach Eflin Forced To Take Off His Wedding Ring In Game Against Pittsburgh Pirates)

And not just that, but it’s also the first time in an insane 71 years that the Chi has hit the 11+ mark in a single inning, scoring 12 runs June 10, 1952 against the Philadelphia Athletics in the fourth inning.

Time to do one of those cool celebrations, Chicago!

See, I told you Al Capone would be proud.