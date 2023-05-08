Chicago White Sox Score 11+ Runs In One Inning For The First Time In An Incredible 71 Years

Al Capone would be proud.

Taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game road series over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox were absolutely lights out at the plate in the Sunday finale.

In the first inning, Cincinnati struck first with a 1-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as Chicago completely blasted the Reds with a whopping 11-run second inning.

Starting the mega-scoring off for the Sox was infielder Hanser Alberto, who blasted a two-run home run, and from there, Chi-Town never looked back as they racked up another nine runs in the inning. Closing out things for the White Sox was first baseman Gavin Sheets, who hit a three-run knock to give his team the dominant 11-2 advantage over Cincy.

Gavin Sheets caps off an 11-RUN 2nd Inning for the @WhiteSox! (MLB x @CapitalOne) pic.twitter.com/3XD4JyYWfj — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023

The 11 runs that Chicago put on the board are tied for the third-most in a single inning in White Sox franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays’ Zach Eflin Forced To Take Off His Wedding Ring In Game Against Pittsburgh Pirates)

And not just that, but it’s also the first time in an insane 71 years that the Chi has hit the 11+ mark in a single inning, scoring 12 runs June 10, 1952 against the Philadelphia Athletics in the fourth inning.

The White Sox’s 11 runs scored in the 2nd inning are tied for 3rd-most in any inning in franchise history. The last time they scored more than 11 runs in an inning was on June 10, 1952 against the Philadelphia Athletics. pic.twitter.com/EAmE8RxBEF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2023

Time to do one of those cool celebrations, Chicago!

You gotta love the gangster themed HR celebration for the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MljgWzuSXg — Tory Jones (@JonesinATL) May 6, 2023

See, I told you Al Capone would be proud.