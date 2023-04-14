Minnesota Twins SS Kyle Farmer Forced To Get Teeth Realigned After Pitch Slams Him In The Jaw

Wow!

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer must have his teeth realigned after a fastball slammed him right into his face on Wednesday during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

During the fourth inning of the contest, White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a 91.6 MPH fastball, but it ended up being misfired and slammed Farmer in the jaw, putting him on the ground and in obvious pain. Farmer eventually had to exit the game after the injury, but the good news is that he was able to leave under his own power.

Absolutely terrifying moment. Kyle Farmer takes a pitch directly off his face. pic.twitter.com/GI0k2wIH7F — Puckett’s Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

After the game, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli informed the press that Farmer would undergo a procedure to realign his teeth the same day of the incident. Farmer also had to close a laceration in his lower jaw as well, but unfortunately didn’t suffer an originally feared fractured jaw.

“Thank God we got the news that was better than what we were expecting. It looks like he is going to have a procedure today to realign his teeth and to fix a major laceration of the lower jaw. It doesn’t appear that there’s actually a fracture or fractures, which is probably some sort of miracle, if that’s the case,” said Baldelli. (RELATED: New York Yankees Give Up Nine Runs In First Inning, Most In Franchise History)

“One of the more difficult days that you’re going to have at a ballpark. You just can’t stop thinking about him and what he’s gone through and what he’s about to go through.”

There is currently no timetable on a return for Farmer after his dental procedure.

Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli shares updates on Kyle Farmer and Byron Buxton after the #MNTwins series win over the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/68qZiv2Z0s — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 12, 2023

Just an outright scary scene out of Minnesota.