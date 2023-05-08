REPORT: Suspects Arrested In Connection To Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

Multiple suspects were reportedly arrested overnight in relation to the shooting of Chicago police officer Areanah Preston, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Authorities apprehended four suspects after an armed standoff with police officers, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation. The suspects reportedly include two males and two females.

Preston, a three-year veteran on the Chicago police force, was reportedly shot outside her home Saturday morning during an alleged robbery, CBS reported. Preston had just finished her shift and returned home at 1:45 a.m., ABC 7 Chicago reported. (RELATED: 95% Of Murder Victims In Chicago This Year Are People Of Color)

Officers on the scene drove Preston to The University of Chicago Medical Center in a police car, The Chicago Sun Times reported. Preston died at the hospital after reportedly suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Chicago police have detained 4 people for questioning in connection with the murder of off-duty officer Areanah Preston.https://t.co/I2mYxvVXx7 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 8, 2023

“The officer picked her up, put her in the back of his car, and immediately brought her to U of C hospital where she succumbed to her injuries early this morning,” Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter said, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Democratic Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson expressed outrage at Preston’s shooting and vowed to support Preston’s family and the Chicago Police Department.

“I’m outraged and devastated by this horrific violence against a public servant and will do everything to support the family and CPD during this traumatic time,” Johnson said in a statement, according to Fox 32 Chicago.