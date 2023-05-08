Woman Sentenced To 40 Years After Adopting Infant To Produce ‘Sexually Explicit Videos’

A California woman was sentenced to 40 years for exploiting two children, one of whom was an infant she adopted for the sole purpose of sexual abuse, through the production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Central District of California.

Stefani Kasey Marie Stevens, 31, was arrested in November 2019 after federal agents were alerted that sexually explicit material involving children had been uploaded by Stevens on a Kik online messaging account, a press release from the attorney’s office stated. In addition to the messaging app, law enforcement officials found a Google account linked to Stevens in which she had uploaded seven sexually explicit photos of the same victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time.

After searching through Stevens’ online accounts, authorities further discovered a conversation between Stevens and a like-minded individual in which Steven expressed her excitement over an upcoming adoption. In the discussion, Stevens revealed the reason for her excitement was so that she could create sexually explicit content with the infant. In subsequent interviews, Stevens admitted to law enforcement that she filmed herself performing oral sex on the infant and took an additional eight to 10 nude photos with the older victim, according to the press release.

“Stevens admitted to making sexually explicit videos,” the press release stated.

“This defendant has been punished for acting out her vile sexual fantasies on two children – one of them an infant,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada stated in the press release. Calling the sexual exploitation of children “intolerable,” Estrada added that Stevens’ actions caused “immeasurable trauma upon those who are among the most vulnerable people in [the] district.” (RELATED: Gay Couple Accused Of Sexually Abusing, ‘Pimping Out’ Adopted Children)

After serving her 40 year sentence, Stevens will be placed on a supervised release for the rest of her life, the press release stated.