The Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Dropped, And It’s Epic

Universal Studios released the second full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” Monday, making this the must-see movie of the summer.

Cillian Murphy is in the starring role alongside Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer. The movie also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek and many more. The plot line is riveting, and this epic trailer brings audiences on a gripping ride, thrusting them into pulse-pounding scenes showcasing a man who must risk destroying the entire world in a wild and dangerous attempt to save it.

Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer – only in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/ZSrXov8Y3l — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 8, 2023

“Oppenheimer” tells the tale of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the role he played in developing the atomic bomb in the 1940s.

The profound story covers the mighty power of Oppenheimer against the fragility of the world. The good and the bad sides of what Oppenheimer and his scientists accomplished are covered in the emotionally-charged thriller. (RELATED: Cillian Murphy Reveals The One Lead Role He Was Secretly ‘Desperate’ To Play)

The movie was shot using a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography, including sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography — which is a first for Hollywood, according to Dark Horizons.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21, 2023.