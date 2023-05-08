Video Shows Jeremy Renner Walking Without Assistance

Jeremy Renner posted a video Saturday showing his remarkable physical recovery after he suffered a horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day 2023.

The famous actor showed the progress he has made since being released from the hospital in mid-January. The video started off with Renner walking slowly using the aid of a walker as someone stood right behind him with a wheelchair. Then the video progressed to show the star walking with the help of a back brace and, at the very end, taking several steps on his own — completely unassisted.

Renner wrote a touching caption as part of his inspirational video: “My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother.”

Renner recently made his first red carpet appearance after the Jan. 1 accident, and he was able to make his way with the assistance of a cane seemingly the entire time. The video posted to his Instagram account Saturday is the first time Renner has publicly demonstrated his ability to walk on his own. (RELATED: Jeremy Renner Says His Eye ‘Did Pop Out’ During Horrific Snowplow Accident)

The “Hawkeye” star broke over 30 bones when he was run over by a snowplow while attempting to save his nephew. Renner broke eight ribs, his right knee, ankle and shoulder, and he also suffered a collapsed lung, according to The New York Times. His liver was pierced by one of his rib bones in addition to the other injuries.

Doctors reportedly rebuilt Renner’s rib cage with metal, and he has gone through extensive rehabilitation in an effort to regain his strength on the road to recovery.