Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote ‘Last Words’ To His Family After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he wrote down some final words for his family after his tragic snowplow accident, believing he might actually die from his injuries.

The famous actor was crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day, and he spoke about the grueling experience in an exclusive interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, set to be released in full April 6. A short teaser clip shows Renner’s emotional re-telling of the moment his life apparently flashed before his eyes.

“So I’m writing down the notes in my phone, the last words to my family — sorry, um…” Renner said as he became visibly choked up, a clip of the interview shared by TMZ shows.

He said he was jotting notes into his phone that were dedicated to his loved ones.

Renner bit his lip, looked down at the floor, and his eyes welled up with tears as he seemingly struggled to maintain his composure.

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely,” he said, biting his lip.

Renner noted the immense relief that came with knowing at least one of his family members was by his side immediately after the accident.

“But, I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex, and the rest of the cavalry came,” he said. (RELATED: ‘I Was Awake Through Every Moment’: Jeremy Renner Details Horrific Snowplow Accident)

Renner’s recovery has astounded his friends and followers. The “Avengers” star recently posted a video of himself working out to regain strength and mobility, and he continues to make strides in overcoming his physical injuries from the accident.