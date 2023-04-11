Jeremy Renner Says His Eye ‘Did Pop Out’ During Horrific Snowplow Accident

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday and revealed his eye popped out of its socket when he was crushed by a snowplow New Year’s Day.

Renner referenced his gruesome incident a couple times during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and expressed gratitude that his major organs were spared.

“It [was like being under] a giant metal cookie roller,” the “Hawkeye” star said. “My eye did pop out. That’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

The 52-year-old actor described his injuries in greater detail, telling fans his liver was pierced and one of his lungs collapsed. He relayed his medical crisis while keeping his spirits high and managing to make light of what he said was a life-threatening situation.

“It just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs,” he told Kimmel. “My brain did not swell.”

The actor referenced his eye injury again while sharing what his nephew, Alex Fries, witnessed at the scene of the apparently gruesome accident.

“He had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground,” he said. “I didn’t see anything, but [he saw] the blood everywhere, the eye.”

Kimmel said Renner suffered “more than” 30 broken bones, and Renner jumped in to recall the process of discovering the extent of his injuries. (RELATED: Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote ‘Last Words’ To His Family After Snowplow Accident)

“We kept discovering them as they were going along as it went from critical order of you know priority of like what’s what am I going to die from or not and then you know it was six weeks later finding another break and, another break, another break,” Renner said.

The actor continued the interview by promoting his upcoming show, “Rennervations,” set for release April 12.