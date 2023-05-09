Glenn Greenwald Announces Tragic Life News

Journalist and co-founder of The Intercept Glenn Greenwald announced Tuesday that his husband passed away just one day before what would have been his 38th birthday.

Greenwald broke the news that his husband, David Miranda, passed away “after a 9-month battle in ICU.”

“He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends,” Greenwald shared in a post on Twitter.

“David’s life was extraordinary in all ways. His mother died when he was 5, leaving him an orphan in Jacarezinho. But a beautiful and compassionate neighbors, Dona Elaine, took him in despite 4 children of her own and deep poverty, became his mom, gave him a chance for life.”

It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow. His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wtRvGyJyGl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

Greenwald praised Miranda for inspiring others after he “became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32.”

“But by far David’s biggest dream, what gave him the greatest pride and purpose, was being a father,” Greenwald continued. “He was the most dedicated and loving parent. He taught me how to be a father. And our truly exceptional boys – with their own difficult start to live – is his greatest legacy.” (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Says Media’s Coverage Of Jan. 6, Unvaccinated And Protesting Parents Is ‘Political Persecution’)

Greenwald wrote in November that his husband was admitted to the ICU in August after experiencing “various forms of abdominal pain and digestive problems for weeks” prior to his hospitalization. Greenwald said Miranda “dismissed them as the by-product of stress from his work” but that by the time he went to the emergency room “various organs of his gastro-intestinal system were severely inflamed and infected.”

Miranda then developed sepsis which caused his organs to fail.