Glenn Greenwald Rips Stephen King For Praising Biden’s ‘Minister Of Truth’

The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald criticized author Stephen King in a Wednesday tweet for praising the Biden administration’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new Disinformation Governance Board.

King took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his support for Nina Jankowicz, who has been tapped to lead the Disinformation Governance Board. The board is reportedly aimed toward tackling misinformation and disinformation that poses a national security threat ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“I stand with Nina Jankowicz,” King said in a Twitter post. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Defund Biden’s Disinformation Board)

I stand with Nina Jankowicz. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2022

“She’s a despotic imbecile — a cartoon figure spouting non-stop lies — but even if she weren’t, even if she were phenomenal, what kind of person proudly stands with the head of a Disinformation Board inside the Department of Homeland Security?” Greenwald wrote in response to King’s tweet.

She’s a despotic imbecile — a cartoon figure spouting non-stop lies — but even if she weren’t, even if she were phenomenal, what kind of person proudly stands with the head of a Disinformation Board inside the Department of Homeland Security? https://t.co/K3whmqKvcM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 11, 2022

Jankowicz, who describes herself as an “internationally-recognized expert on disinformation and democratization” on her website, has recently faced scrutiny for past statements she has made.

Jankowicz attempted to discredit the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 by calling it a “Trump campaign product” and suggesting it is a “Russian influence op.” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was unaware of her previous claims on the topic while testifying May 4 before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The New York Times and Washington Post conceded in March that the Hunter Biden Laptop and the data on its hard drive were real.

In October 2021, Jankowicz also referred to critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT) as “disinformers” during a speaking event titled “Disinformation and Democracy: Civic Discourse in the Digital Age” at The City Club of Cleveland.