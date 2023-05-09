Olympian Inga Thompson Says She Wants Female Athletes To ‘Protest’ Trans Cycling Policies

U.S. cyclist and three-time Olympian Inga Thompson is urging women in cycling to take a stand against trans policies in their sport.

Thompson previously spoke out against the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), which is the leading international cycling body, for its inclusion of trans athletes in women’s competitions. Thompson called out the UCI on Twitter following the Tour of the Gila, where a trans woman and biological male named Austin Killips finished first in the women’s category.

“It is time for Women Cyclist [sic] to start protesting [UCI] Policy. Start taking a knee at the starting lines. Team managers need to speak up and protect their riders. Hold signs at every race ‘Save Women’s Sports,'” Thompson tweeted May 7.

Killips, a 27-year-old transgender cyclist, won New Mexico’s Tour of the Gila on April 28. Killips is a trans-identifying biological male from Chicago, who may compete in the women’s Tour De France and the Paris Olympics in summer 2024, according to The Telegraph.

Thompson joined “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday to speak out against trans women competing against biological females in cycling.

“Many of us on the outside are trying to be this voice, to give the women confidence to step forward without the fear of losing their sponsorship. … With Austin winning, it has given women’s cycling a lot of visibility, and we’re now asking women to protest for the protection of women,” Thompson said. (RELATED: ‘Wake Up, Mothers And Fathers’: Olympic Gold Medalist Voices Support For Riley Gaines)

“We’ve tried for five years to get a seat at the table, to look at the new science and to look at the policy, and it’s all been silenced,” she continued.

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is similarly outspoken about her belief that trans women should not be allowed to compete against biological females in order to preserve fairness in women’s sports.