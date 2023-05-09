Los Angeles Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard Using Hypnosis To Fix His Early-Season Struggles

Well, it’s worth a shot.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been absolutely terrible six starts into the season, as well as his tenure with his new organization. In fact, he’s been so bad that he’s one of the worst starting pitchers in all of MLB. The numbers speak for themselves: 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA.

And when you ask Syndergaard about it, he has a very interesting theory.

Pointing at his “traumatizing” elbow injury that he suffered three years ago, Syndergaard thinks his subconscious is holding him back while pitching, telling the Los Angeles Times that he believes he’s “still throwing at 80-90%,” but that’s not his intention. Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020.

“I try to throw it as hard as I used to,” said Syndergaard to the LA Times. “It just doesn’t come out the same.”

Four years ago, Syndergaard’s fastball had an average velocity of 97.4 MPH. Now, he’s at 92 MPH.

In an attempt to get past his mental hurdle, Syndergaard has been using hypnosis, and doing so in the Dodgers’ clubhouse.

“I’ll try just about any resource I have,” said Syndergaard. “Just to snap out of it.”

I don’t blame him.

When you’re a former superstar, you’ve transitioned into your 30’s, you’re in a market like Los Angeles and with a team like the Dodgers, and you’re trying to cling on to baseball and grab every check you can get, you gotta do what you gotta do. There’s a ton of pressure in sports, so if it works, it works. (RELATED: Kansas City Royals Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough Gets Rocked In Face By 106 MPH Line Drive Against Oakland Athletics)

Who knows, we could soon see Syndergaard throwing Cy Young heat again.