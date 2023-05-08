Kansas City Royals Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough Gets Rocked In Face By 106 MPH Line Drive Against Oakland Athletics

Holy cow!

In what was a solid outing for Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, he was forced to end his start earlier than anticipated after being absolutely hammered in the face by a line drive in the sixth inning of the Royals’ 5-1 win Sunday over the Oakland Athletics.

Kansas City was up 2-1 against Oakland, with Yarbrough taking on Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda. In his first five pitches, Yarbrough tallied three balls and a strike, but Noda knocked the sixth right back up the middle of the field towards the mound.

Noda’s line drive — which came in at a speedy 106.2 MPH — completely smashed Yarbrough in the face, resulting in the pitcher clutching his head after falling to the ground. Both Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals training staff came out to assist Yarbrough before he ultimately walked to the dugout with a towel over his face, but fortunately, did so under his own power while Royals fans were cheering him on.

Scary moment today in the A’s-Royals game 😳 KC pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was hit in the head by a 106 mph comebacker. The Royals said he left alert and is undergoing testing. pic.twitter.com/156UjeODYi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 7, 2023

A scary moment in the game as Ryan Yarbrough was hit in the face with a line drive. The Royals’ starter was able to get up walk off the field with some assistance. pic.twitter.com/6EOSDjQx0M — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2023

Absolutely scary stuff.