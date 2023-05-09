University Of Georgia Football Team Declines Invitation To White House

The University of Georgia’s (UGA) football team declined an invitation to the White House after winning their second national title in a row, a spokesman announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden invited the team to celebrate their win among other NCAA champions from the 2022 – 2023 season on June 12 for “College Athlete Day.” UGA’s athletic association released a statement Tuesday stating that the team wouldn’t be available for the visit, citing a scheduling conflict.

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.”

This will mark the second year in a row the UGA Bulldogs have won a national championship but haven’t visited the White House; UGA beat the University of Alabama last year, and handily defeated Texas Christian University in January.

Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to the president asking to visit the White House over their most recent victory, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (RELATED: Georgia Students Celebrate Back-To-Back National Championships By Setting Christmas Trees On Fire)

“It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President,” the letter read.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

