‘Bank Records Don’t Lie’: Comer Says GOP About To Drop Bomb On Biden Scandal

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends” that “bank records don’t lie” as he teased a bombshell drop on the Biden family scandal.

Comer, who is the House Oversight Committee chairman, is holding a presser to cover the Biden family’s alleged “criminal scheme” involvement.

Comer told “Fox & Friends” that financial records show the Biden family made more than $1 million in business dealings and will present details about alleged wire transfers that occurred.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams slammed Comer in a statement, saying Comer “is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points.”

Comer responded Wednesday. (RELATED: Rep. Comer Suspects ‘At Least 12’ Biden Family Members Were Involved With Foreign Business Dealings)

“What a joke, I mean, first of all, they are calling a press conference a political stunt? I remember when our political leaders used to have press conferences, and used to answer questions from the media.”

And I remember when the media used to want to ask substantive questions to our leaders. So, having a press conference, disclosing the facts is not a political stunt. And, secondly, bank records don’t lie. And that’s what we are going to present to the American people today, bank records,” he continued.